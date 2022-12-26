Hamza to be back home on Jan 5

LAHORE: PMLN Central Vice President and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz will reach Pakistan on January 5, 2023.

As per his spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz to return home.

He said Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is currently in America and will arrive in Pakistan on January 5, 2023. According to spokesperson, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting of the PMLN and the coalition parliamentary party on January 7, 2023.