Monday December 26, 2022
Karachi

Gardens at Rest

December 26, 2022

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khadija S Akhtar and Rabia S Akhtar. Titled ‘Gardens at Rest’, the show will run at the gallery from December 27 to January 5. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

