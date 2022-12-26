3,500 cops deployed for New Zealand’s cricket tour starting today

A comprehensive security plan has been prepared for New Zealand’s cricket tour of Pakistan starting on Monday (today) at the National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA), for which 3,500 police officials have been deployed to perform security duties.

Officials said that the foolproof plan has been devised by Security Division chief DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed Memon. According to the plan, around 3,500 officials will be deployed for providing security.

Officials said that 1,500 Security Division officials, including 850 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and lady commandos, 1,537 traffic police officials, 394 Special Branch officials and district police officials will be performing security duties.

Along with officials of other law enforcement agencies, they will be providing security at the NBCA and the Karachi airport, on the relevant routes, and at hotels and other different locations, while sharpshooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

A SWAT team comprising highly-trained and well-equipped commandos will remain alert at the SSU headquarters and patrol the surroundings of the NBCA as a quick response force to deal with any emergency situation.

The SSU’s specialised command & control bus will also be stationed at the NBCA to monitor the law and order situation in the surroundings of the arena.

CNG-run vehicles and all types of drones are strictly prohibited on the premises of the NBCA. All roads will remain open for commuters, except one track of Sir Shah Suleman Road. On Saturday, Security Division officials and other law enforcers had conducted a complete dress rehearsal of the security arrangements.

Parking points

The following parking points have been designated for spectators: the Ghareeb Nawaz Football Ground on Dalmia Road for the general public, and the China Ground adjacent to the National Coaching Centre for VIPs.

Officials said the spectators will be transported from the parking points to the NBCA via a shuttle bus service. SSU commandos in tracksuits will thoroughly guide and assist the spectators from the parking points to the enclosures.

Special instructions

Every visitor must bring their CNIC to the venue to prove their identity. Only the match tickets purchased from bookme.pk will be admissible. Mobile screenshots and other pictures of the ticket will not be acceptable.

They must reach the arena early to avoid waiting in long queues. No firearm, toy gun, explosive, firecracker, cigarette, matchbox, lighter, or sharp, metallic or wooden objects will be allowed at the area.

Any banner, poster or placard inscribed with discriminatory or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity is strictly forbidden. Spectators are not allowed to throw any object on the ground or at fellow spectators.