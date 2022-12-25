553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak observed

PESHAWAR: Sikh community living in the provincial metropolis and adjoining areas here on Saturday observed the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, at the historic Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh situated in Mohallah Jogan Shah, Dabgari.

The anniversary organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department was attended by a large number of members of the community.

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada and Sikh yatrees from overseas were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Wazir Zada said that the purpose of observing the religious festival of the Sikh community was to promote peace and interfaith harmony among all religions.

The members of the Sikh community expressed gratitude to KP’s Aquad Department for holding the 553rd birth anniversary of their beloved Guru Nanak Devji.