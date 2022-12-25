Assemblies’ dissolution: JI leader sees no threat to political crisis

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) deputy head Liaqat Baloch on Saturday said the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies would not have created any political crisis.

“Had the assemblies been dissolved, fresh elections would have been held,” he said, adding that there was no threat of a political crisis. He was addressing an education expo held in connection with the 75th foundation day of the Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba.

Liaqat Baloch said the announcement regarding the dissolution of the assemblies was a political gimmick. “Certain families had joined hands to weaken the foundations of the country by committing loot and plunder,” he went on to add.

The JI leader said that injustice was on the rise in the country and the people were running from pillar to post to get justice but to no avail. A class-based education system was in vogue in the country, he maintained.

He added that JI was the only political force, which was playing its role in establishing a society based on justice. He said in the past the nation had attached high expectations of the military dictators, but they could not deliver.

Liaqat Baloch said that the Pakistan People’s Party leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had raised the slogan of roti, kapra and makan but this philosophy did not work.

Criticising former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that he had been declared ‘Asian tiger’, but he could not come up to the expectations of the nation and promoted loot and plunder in the country. He said that Imran Khan also pushed the country towards bankruptcy during his four-year rule. The establishment had helped Imran Khan reach the corridors of power, he added.

The JI leader said the economic system based on usury and loans with strings attached from the International Monetary Fund had ruined the country.