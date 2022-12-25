‘Pervaiz PTI’s unanimous chief minister’

LAHORE : Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government Musarat Jamshaid Cheema in a statement said that an affidavit is obtained from constitutional and lawful chief minister for not dissolving the assembly while on the other hand the present system seeks guarantee of Nawaz Sharif's life from the PTI.

She queried whether PTI is the sole political party of the country to provide such a guarantee. She rebuked that the current system sends Nawaz Sharif and his daughter abroad and grants bail before arrest to Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Salman Shahbaz involved in committing corruption worth billions of rupees.

She queried as to how long the dual justice system will prevail in the country. She categorically remarked that those unlawfully de-notifying the CM Minister have been given a befitting reply and the PTI holds a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly by the grace of Allah Almighty.

She stated that Pervaiz Elahi was the unanimous Chief Minister of the PTI and will remain so, adding that those trying to create fissures in the ranks of ruling coalition are witnessing their own alliance splitting apart.

The difficulties of the masses are on the rise with every passing day and the country is virtually drifting closer to bankruptcy. Pakistan besides facing economic turmoil is facing electricity crisis. There is a dearth of money to run most expensive power plants of the world on furnace oil. The government except putting additional burdens on the masses is doing nothing to solve problems of the masses and the country is standing at the verge of getting bankrupt. Terrorism is on the rise every now and then owing to inept and inefficient Federal government and the whole focus of the imported government is directed to save their corruption along with perpetuating their rule, she said.