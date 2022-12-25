Ex-F1 driver Streiff dies aged 67

PARIS: Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died aged 67, the organisation announced on Saturday.

Frenchman Streiff, who competed in 53 Grand Prix races, was paralysed in 1989 after an accident during a testing session in Brasil.

“I am saddened to hear that Philippe Streiff has passed away. He showed incredible guts and determination throughout his life,” Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Twitter.

“The way he overcame his accident and rebuilt his life was inspirational. We all send our condolences to his family at this sad time,” he added.