Age-inappropriate

Many have observed that, in recent years, our children’s behaviour is being negatively influenced by what they see and hear on social media. For some strange reason, social media platforms tend to favour content that is vulgar, offensive, irresponsible and in very bad taste.
The young children on these platforms, given their impressionable age, are likely to pick up bad habits that may end up lasting a lifetime. Both parents and our electronic media monitors have to confront this issue and ensure children are prevented from viewing content that is inappropriate for their age.
Waseem Lal
Turbat
There has been a huge sprawl in housing societies. It is indeed encouraging to see a thriving housing market, which is...
In recent years, the United States has not spared any opportunity to try and antagonize and undermine China. From...
This refers to letter ‘Problem makers’ by Engr Asim Nawab. Throughout the history of Pakistan, the ruling and...
This refers to the letter ‘Child protection’ by Faraz Hassan. The letter draws some much needed attention to the...
Recently, Standard and Poor’s has followed in Moody’s footsteps and downgraded our credit rating from a B- to a...
According to reports, Pakistan is the world’s third largest user of groundwater. Much of this water goes into...
Comments