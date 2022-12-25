Age-inappropriate

Many have observed that, in recent years, our children’s behaviour is being negatively influenced by what they see and hear on social media. For some strange reason, social media platforms tend to favour content that is vulgar, offensive, irresponsible and in very bad taste.

The young children on these platforms, given their impressionable age, are likely to pick up bad habits that may end up lasting a lifetime. Both parents and our electronic media monitors have to confront this issue and ensure children are prevented from viewing content that is inappropriate for their age.

Waseem Lal

Turbat