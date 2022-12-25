Citi’s Noorani to retire in Jan

KARACHI: Citi’s global co-head of aviation Munawar Noorani has announced his retirement on January 31, 2023.

Noorani joined Citi’s global aviation group in 2003. He was appointed regional head of aviation for Europe, Middle East, and Africa in 2006, while his responsibilities were expanded to include Asia pacific in mid-2015 and he was appointed global co-head of aviation in August 2019.

He has a 30-year international career working for different global financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. He has previously worked for American Express Bank and Equitable Financial Companies.

Noorani will remain in his position at Citi till January 31, 2023 and continue to represent the company at events such as Airfinance Journal Dublin.