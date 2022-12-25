2nd DALFA cattle show from Dec 30

KARACHI: The second DALFA Cattle Show is all set to be held at the Karachi Expo Center from December 30, 2022 to January 1, 2023, a statement said on Saturday.

The cattle show is an event to highlight investment opportunities and advance technology in the dairy, livestock, agriculture, and fisheries sectors of the country.

The joint venture of Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS) and Dairy Agriculture Livestock Farmers Association (DALFA) is being held in collaboration with the Sindh enterprise development fund (SEDF).

The salient features of the cattle show are breeds contests, international breed display, and camel and horse show while it also provides business to business and business to commercial opportunities for animal purchasing.

On the sidelines of the 3-day show, cultural and traditional programs, flower show, pets show, birds show, animal parade, and food festival are also to be held.

“This show is to highlight the importance of the backbone sectors of the country. This will also support the national economic growth,” said DALFA patron-in-chief Harris Mithani.

He added that DALFA’s objective was to enhance the knowledge of farmers and skills by adopting modern techniques for value addition, which in turn would contribute to the national GDP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first edition of the cattle show attracted more than 200 companies.