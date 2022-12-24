‘Eagle Squad playing vital role in citizens’ safety’

Islamabad: The Eagle Squad of Islamabad Capital Police is playing a vital role in crime prevention in the city, during the last 24 hours Eagle squad checked a total of 1965 suspicious persons, motorcycles, and vehicles, the police spokesman said.

He said that, following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the Eagle Squad is working under a safe city Islamabad which is deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling and crime prevention.

During the last 24 hours, the Eagle Squad checked a total of 188 pedestrians, 1,028 motorcycles, and 439 vehicles during snap checking out of which 122 suspicious motorcycles and 17 vehicles were impounded. Eagle Squad also ensured the arrest of the numerous accused involved in mobile snatching and heinous crimes. The Eagle squad also removed tinted glasses from 155 vehicles which are not allowed in the federal capital.

SSP Operations said that Islamabad Capital Police is making all efforts to curb crime in the city besides maintaining law and order. “Safety and security of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens” he maintained.