Construction work at Ravi embankments reviewed

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin on Friday visited river training site and reviewed the ongoing construction work at the embankments, meandering the River Ravi.

The river training started early this year in first development phase of RUDA which has its own master plan. In the light of RUDA's master plan and the provisions therin, work has already started, albeit with different orientations of planning and execution.

Earlier, the CEO also visited the upcoming flagship residential project Chaharbagh where he was briefed by Executive Director Engineering Brig Waheed (retd) about the development work completed so far.

Mr Amin instructed the resident engineer on site to speed up the communication infrastructure, linking up with trunk and also feasibility finalisation of a flyover, linking Chaharbagh with Ring Road. At the end, Urban Planning Director Zahid Hussain gave an overview of all initiated work as per the RUDA'S approved master plan and termed it being based upon the best urban design concept for future with all sinews of modernity, deep ecology, river and aquifer rejuvenation.

The CEO showed his satisfaction on progress made so far and reiterated that RUDA despite being the new authority was fully equipped with both wherewithal and will to revolutionise the concept of a modern city on one hand and revival of Lahore on the other.