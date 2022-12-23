Philippines boosts mly in disputed sea after Chinese ‘encroachment’

MANILA: The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a “threat” to a garrison in the disputed waterway after nearby Chinese “activities”.

It comes two days after media reported that Beijing has begun reclaiming more land in the contested Spratly Islands, a major archipelago in the South China Sea that hosts military installations by a number of countries.

“Any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pagasa Island,” the Philippine defence department said on Thursday. Manila refers to the waters immediately west of the Philippines as the West Philippine Sea, while Pagasa Island, the second biggest in the Spratlys, is also known as Thitu Island. The defence department said it had directed the armed forces “to strengthen the country´s presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pagasa Island”.

The agency did not specify the nature of the “monitored Chinese activities”, but the Philippine military said its air and naval patrols had observed “China militia vessels” in these areas.

Beijing claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually. Along with the Philippines, rival claimants are Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. China has ignored a 2012 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that its claim is without basis.