Five dead, more than 70,000 evacuated in Malaysia floods

KUALA KRAI, Malaysia: At least five people were killed and more than 70,000 rushed to evacuation centres in Malaysia after monsoon-triggered floods inundated the country´s north, authorities said on Wednesday.

More than 31,000 people have fled their homes in Kelantan state while more than 39,000 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters in neighbouring Terengganu after flooding began over the weekend, the official Bernama news agency said. Emergency services officials said a total of five people had been killed.