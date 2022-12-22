Uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government approved two development schemes of Irrigation and Local Government sectors at an estimated cost of Rs1.146 billion. These schemes were approved in the 36th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23.

The approved development schemes included construction of spur in Union Bait Baet Wala Mauza Bait Chin, DG Khan at the cost of Rs663.474 million and digitisation / mapping of WATSAN Infrastructure in Punjab at the cost of Rs482.758 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.