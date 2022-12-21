Lasbela gas explosion death toll rises to 12

QUETTA: Ten people, who were under treatment after being injured in a gas explosion in a town of Lasbela district of Balochistan, have succumbed to injuries after which the number of casualties rose to 12, Daily Jang reported on Tuesday.

The victims of the gas explosion were under treatment at Karachi’s Dr Ruth K M Pfau Civil Hospital. Moreover, 13 wounded are in critical condition at the hospital. According to the police, two people were killed on the spot on Monday when the cylinder exploded in a shop in Bela while 25 people were severely burned in the fire.

They were moved to the hospital’s burn center for further treatment. The deceased include 23-year-old Muhammad Iqbal, 32-year-old Hidayatullah, 30-year-old Manzoor, 27-year-old Barkat Ali, 18-year-old Muhammad Younis, 34-year-old Zahoor Ahmed, 35-year-old Haji Muhammad Umar, 45-year-old Ghulam Sarwar, 35-year-old Tulsi Das and 26-year-old Mahesh Kumar.

According to police sources, a huge fire broke out which engulfed seven shops nearby, a hotel, 25 motorcycles, and several properties, damaging them completely.