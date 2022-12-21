Two Karachi districts, Hyderabad get new administrators

The Sindh government on Tuesday appointed new administrators in Hyderabad and Karachi’s Korangi and East districts in line with the accord signed between the ruling PPP and the MQM-P before the latter joined the new coalition government in the centre. Earlier in the month, a new administrator in Karachi was appointed by the Sindh government under the same accord.

Muhammad Farooque, an officer of grade 18, has been appointed administrator of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in place of the deputy commissioner of Hyderabad, who had been additionally holding this charge.

Farooque had been earlier working as administrator, Worker Model School, SITE Hyderabad, of Sindh Workers Welfare Board and sent to the Local Government Department on a one-year deputation just a day earlier on Monday. Syed Shakeel Ahmed, an officer of grade 18, has been appointed administrator of Karachi’s District Municipal Corporation East in place of Rehamatullah Shaikh, who has been asked to report to the Local Government Department.

Ahmed had been earlier working as administrator, Worker Model School Korangi of the Sindh Welfare Board and sent to the LG department on a one-year deputation a day earlier on Monday. Muhammad Sharif, a grade-18 officer, has been appointed administrator of the DMC Korangi in place of Javed-ur-Rehman Kalwar, who has been asked to report to the LG department. Sharif had earlier been working as director (charged parking) at the DMC Central.