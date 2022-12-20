PM wants no more burden on power, gas users

PM Shehbaz chairing a meeting to devise a strategy on the reduction of circular debt in the energy sector on December 19, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while chairing a meeting here on Monday to devise a strategy for reduction on circular debt, directed that no additional burden should be imposed on electricity and gas consumers.

The prime minister also instructed to make the system of collection of electricity and gas bills more efficient and effective. He said the transmission system should be improved to prevent theft and losses of electricity and gas instead of burdening consumers. He said all possible steps will be taken to ensure increase the revenue of the power sector.

The meeting deliberated on devising a comprehensive strategy to overcome the circular debt in the power and gas sectors. He said that circular debt in the power sector should be reduced. Shehbaz Sharif recalled that the PMLN government, through better polices, has given practical proof of complete eradication of circular credit during its tenure in 2013-18 policies.

The prime minister expressed the resolve that this problem will again be overcome through with continued hard work and effective strategy. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the reforms process to circular gradually reduce and eventually eliminate the circular debt.

The PM said that gas distribution companies should immediately improve the bill recovery system. Energy saving plan was also reviewed in the meeting and it would be presented in the federal cabinet today (Tuesday) in which the provincial chief ministers have also been invited.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the agreement to protect a third of the planet by 2030 reached at COP15 United Nations Biodiversity Summit was truly nothing short of being historic.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Protecting our biodiversity is key to putting nature on a path to recovery. It reflects humanity’s collective resolve to protect Mother Earth.”