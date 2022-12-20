No summary moved to initiate change in PCB set-up

ISLAMABAD: No summary has been moved to initiate changes at the helm of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) affairs as the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has entirely focused its attention on reviving the 2014 constitution with some changes.

Informed sources have confirmed to The News that the Ministry has received no instruction (by Monday evening) to move any summary on initiating changes in the two existing PCB Governing Board members.

“These are mere speculations and rumours as no instructions from the top has come till Monday evening, regarding initiating any changes in two-members, directly appointed by the Prime Minister who is also Patron of the Board, neither we have received any names from the Prime Minister House on preparing a fresh summary of Governing Board members,” sources told 'The News'.

He confirmed that the Ministry was only directed to adopt the best possible way to make the 2019 constitution democratic. “We have started the process in that respect and found that instead of making changes in the new PCB constitution, it would be more appropriate to revive the 2014 constitution which is democratic and practicable considering the ground realities in the country. We have started the work on the restoration of the old PCB constitution with some changes,” he said.

The source, however, was tight-lipped as to what changes the Ministry has planned in the 2014 PCB constitution, he said that a few were under consideration. “Nothing has been finalised as yet. It is merely a beginning. We are just coming out of the meeting discussing what changes are required in the 2014 PCB constitution to make it more practicable.”

In the 2014 PCB constitution, there is no space for the PCB Chief Executive Officer with regions and departments having four-four members each in the Governing Board besides two members getting direct appointment from the PM. In the existing 2019 constitution however, there is no representation of departments or regions.

“The existing PCB constitution is not ideal nor is it in accordance with the prevailing cricketing requirements. It would be a futile exercise to make any amendments in the 2019 constitution by including departments and other stakeholders.

So, the best option is to revive the 2014 constitution with some changes and forward it to the Ministry of Law for vetting.” 'The News' has learned that it would be after the approval of the 2014 constitution (with some changes) that summary is likely to be moved for the inclusion of PCB Governing Board members-hence changes in the PCB hierarchy, if required. “Unless and until some direct orders come from the top, it is believed these changes would only be initiated once the 2014 constitution is revived.”