Messi’s final

After over a decade of struggling and failing to win football’s top prize, Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player of our generation, finally got his hands on the FIFA World Cup. In a thrilling match against France, the little genius showed his brilliance yet again, scoring two of Argentina’s three goals and getting his team off to the perfect start in the penalty shoot-out that defined the game.
Coming into this World Cup, we all knew it would be Messi’s last. I am confident that much of the world was yearning for this great player, who has delighted football fans with his mastery over the years, to get it done this time. Messi’s previous history at the World Cup had been one of heartbreak and pain. But the man never gave up. Football’s best player finally got the monkey of his back and has firmly secured his place alongside Diego Maradona as an Argentinian national hero. More than that, his talent, effort and leadership have made him an inspiration for billions across the globe.
Shakir KB
Turbat
