Iran says won’t ‘seek permission’ to boost Russian ties

Tehran: Iran´s foreign ministry said Sunday it would not “seek permission from anyone” to expand relations with Russia, dismissing US concerns over a growing military partnership between Tehran and Moscow.

Western countries have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, allegedly used to attack Ukraine, and slapped sanctions on Tehran, which denies the allegations. CIA chief William Burns told PBS television on Friday the military cooperation between Iran and Russia “poses real threats” to US allies in the Middle East.

Nasser Kanani, spokesman for Iran´s foreign ministry, called the comments “baseless” and said they were part of a “US propaganda war against Iran”. Tehran “acts independently in regulating its foreign relations and does not seek permission from anyone”, Kanani said in a statement Sunday.