MQM women’s convention demands basic facilities for Karachi

A large number of people are attending the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s women’s convention at Nishtar Park on Sunday. — The News photo by Naqeeb Ur Rehman

To speed up their election campaign for the upcoming local government elections, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday held a women’s convention at Karachi’s Nishtar Park, where they demanded civil rights and basic facilities for the residents of the city.



A large number of female workers from various areas of the city participated in the convention. Colourful electric lanterns decorated the buildings around the park. A screen was also arranged for the participants, while gigantic photographs of Fatima Jinnah, Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan, Fatima Surayya Bajia and Bilquis Bano Edhi were installed at the venue.

A camp was also set up by the Medical Aid Committee of the MQM-P to deal with any emergency situation. Before the start of the convention, the bomb disposal squad had cleared the venue.

The traffic arrangements in the area were handled by the workers of the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation (APMSO), the student wing of the MQM-P. Senator Khaleda Ateeb was tasked with performing administrative duties at the convention.

Apart from Urdu-speaking women, the MQM-P’s convention was also attended by a large number of Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, Seraiki and Hazara women. MQM-P Deputy Convener Nasreen Jalil presented a resolution on the occasion that was unanimously approved by the participants. In their resolution the party’s women wing demanded a quota in jobs, specifying a proportion of population in all government and non-governmental organisations for skilled and educated women.

They agreed that all the political parties should award the maximum number of tickets to female workers, while the Election Commission of Pakistan should ensure the right to vote of women across Pakistan.

The MQM-P’s women wing demanded that the state ensure access to education and government jobs for women, and implement international laws and pacts protecting women’s rights, while domestic violence against women must be ended.

The party demanded that all those workers who were detained and still missing must be released so that they could live a normal life with their families. In compliance with the Supreme Court’s decision, LG elections should be held to empower the local bodies in accordance with Article 140 of the constitution, they said.

They said that for the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure, the federal and Sindh governments should announce a special package with immediate effect. Correct counting of women should be done in the national census, they added.

Highlighting the issue of street crime in Karachi, the party made it clear that the police and other law enforcement agencies should ensure the safety of all citizens. They also demanded overcoming the increasing inflation. Nasreen said that a vacuum was created not only in Karachi but also in the urban areas of Sindh that was not filled by any political party.

She claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not share the grief of the city. “Today the people of Karachi are here and we’re also here, and we’ll be sharing each other’s griefs and sorrows.”

Senior MQM-P leader Khushbakht Shujaat said that the tricolour flag of the MQM-P is our identity. She said that this flag is a mark of our safety. Women need to recognise their power and we all have to strengthen the party, she added.

MQM-P Member National Assembly Kishwer Zehra said that ever since the MQM-P came into existence, women had been on the front lines of the party. She said that only the MQM-P is a public party in the truest sense.

She pointed out that some people on social media are spreading hatred against MQM-P leaders, but she stressed that they would not succeed in achieving their goals. She said that no party can run without women. “I have three identities: Muslim, Pakistani and Mohajir.”

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the nation salutes their mothers and sisters. He said that someone tell the MQM-P’s opponents that the party would once again claim victory in the LG elections. “I salute the mothers and sisters of the missing MQM-P workers who have set great examples of sacrifice and patience.”

Siddiqui said that today we are gathered in this historic Nishtar Park. He said that after the one at Bagh-e-Jinnah, this is the largest gathering of women in the history of Pakistan. “My mothers, sisters, daughters are gathered here, and no one can eliminate the Mohajir nation. No one can erase our mark.”

He said that before Mohajirs, the country was known as India, but when Mohajirs came here, it became Pakistan. No one can change our identity, he added. He also said that those who were plotting to destroy the MQM-P were not in their senses. Those who wish to divide the MQM-P should come here and see that the party is being renewed, he added.

He further said that Karachi has always stood against dictatorship. Karachi is the centre of Pakistan, around which the country revolves, he added. He pointed out that this city is the centre of economy, society and politics. This gathering of women will usher in a new era, he remarked.

MQM-P Member Provincial Assembly Mangla Sharma said that her party is an anti-traditional party, and today’s meeting is a great example of that, as major parties are afraid to hold public meetings of their respective women’s wings.

She said that it is the achievement of the MQM-P that had made a middle-class woman like her a part of the assembly. “I’m not the only woman. The MQM-P has empowered many women, helping them become part of the parliament.”

APMSO women wing incharge Sara Tabish said that we the women will save Karachi as well as Pakistan. “We will build a welfare state for which our young brothers sacrificed their lives. The reward of their sacrifices is in front of us.”