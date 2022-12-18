Dusty, toxic air posing serious health threats

Rawalpindi: Population in this region of the country is facing serious health threats due to dusty and toxic air having high level of pollutants while incidences of different seasonal ailments including colds, flu, throat infections and other respiratory tract infections have already been on the rise after a sharp fall in mercury.

According to health experts, dry cold and polluted air are main factors causing a tremendous increase in incidences of various ailments particularly among immunocompromised population. Another reason behind the increase in the number of cases of respiratory tract infections is that individuals have not been taking extra care to avoid damages that the dust and chemicals in the air can cause.

The dusty, toxic air may cause a number of ailments particularly among elderly, children and infants while it may affect healthy people as well. Experts believe that for cleansing of the air, immediate rain and heavy wind is needed after the setting in of winter.

It is important that in the absence of rain, the air is engulfed by dusty clouds, toxic metals and vapours containing a number of harmful chemicals mainly emitted by vehicles, factories and other processes involving burning of any kind of fuel. It is time for people to take precautionary measures to minimise bad effects of toxic air.

It is worth mentioning here that noting significant has been done so far by the concerned government authorities to control the increasing level of pollutants in the air at least in this region of the country. Also there has not been launched any awareness campaign in the region to educate public on how to avoid bad effects of polluted air.

Health experts say that to minimise bad effects of dusty and toxic air, people particularly those staying outside for longer periods of time should wear quality air filter masks that can filter out the harmful particles. One should not stay out of home or office unnecessarily and should cut down late nights and vigorous exercise for a few days and should stop smoking and avoid second hand smoke.

Taking at least eight to 10 glasses of water a day along with plenty of fluids and fruit juices preferably lemonade can minimize the harmful effects of toxic dust in the air as fluids help loosen mucus. Drink hot tea or water with lemon and honey. Chicken or vegetables soup can also help loosen the mucus. Gargle with warm saline water a few times a day and use cough lozenges or cough syrup if needed to quite a dry cough.