‘Jobs for PWDs to ensure social uplift’

Islamabad: Inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in every walk of life can lead to an inclusive society, to ensure this, a letter of understanding was signed between Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and Sightsavers Pakistan for promoting inclusion of persons with disabilities in Pakistan’s job market.

The letter of understanding was signed by Country Director Sightsavers Syeda Munazza Gillani and EFP President Ismail Sattar on behalf of their respective organisations. This collaboration will promote, influence and sustain inclusive employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in the country.

President EFP, Ismail Sattar, termed this collaboration a positive step towards achieving the provincial government’s mission of inclusion of persons with disabilities. He also urged sustainable collaboration with other national and international organisations for this cause.

“Utmost efforts of our Federation are to ensure decent job opportunities for all especially for persons with disabilities at work places so that they are not exposed to any social or economic discrimination,” Ismail Sattar ensured his commitment on behalf of EFP.

While addressing the audience, Country Director Syeda Munaza Gillani shared the findings of recent labour market assessment which identified the need of improving employers' disability confidence and job readiness of youth with disabilities. She urged the employers to join Pakistan Business and Disability Network to ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities in job market.

While highlighting the barriers and aspirations of youth with disabilities, she said, persons with disabilities are an integral part of the society where they are exposed to various issues like health problems, discriminatory attitudes, dependence on others, economic hardships and transportation issues.

Office Incharge (ILO, Country Office Pakistan) Khemphone Phaokhamkeo, considered this partnership a significant milestone for the inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities and congratulated Sightsavers and EFP. She said that people with disabilities is a large segment of society and their inclusion in job market will empower them as well the society at large. Ms. Gillani said in a closing statement that Inclusive employment opportunities can be linked to inclusive and sustained economic growth.