Three men ‘who gang-raped girl in DHA’ remanded in police custody

A court on Thursday remanded three men in two-day police custody for their alleged involvement in gang rape of a teenage girl in the Defence area. The suspects – Nasir, Ateeq and Muzammil – had been booked for allegedly sexually abusing a girl at a desolate place in Defence Housing Authority Phase VIII on Wednesday.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the detained suspects before a District South judicial magistrate to obtain their physical remand for questioning. He stated that the suspects subjected the girl to a criminal assault and they were caught at the scene by the police. The suspects were required to be interrogated about the crime to complete the investigation, the IO said, pleading that they be remanded in police custody for the purpose. The magistrate handed over their custody to the police for two days with a direction to present them on the next date along with an investigation report.

The Sahil police registered an FIR against the suspects under the sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). In the FIR, the complainant, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rais Abbasi, stated that he along with other policemen was on routine patrol in the Seaview area when they were alerted by screams of a girl coming from a car. They rushed to the car and found three men and the girl who was in a semi-conscious state.

The police official added that he called a female police officer who took the girl into protective custody, whereas the three men were arrested. The girl was later taken to a hospital where her medical examination confirmed that she had been subjected to a criminal assault, said the police.