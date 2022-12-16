Commission meeting of NCRC held

Islamabad : The fifth Commission Meeting of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) was convened on Thursday, at the Secretariat of the Commission, as stipulated under Section 3(1) of the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017 (XXXII of 2017).

The meeting was presided over by the Chairperson of NCRC, Afshan Tehseen. She apprised the participants about the completion of NCRCs' first term of operations, and the progress of the programme as per NCRC mandate and discussed the way forward. The meeting was attended with a full quorum of the ex-officio Board Members and NCRC members.

During the meeting, it was identified how the Commission’s mandate is to examine and review laws and policies, inquire into violations of child rights, and advise the government about ratifying international treaties as per its terms and conditions. It was also presented to the board that Under 15(e) and 15(k) of NCRC Act 2017, NCRC is exercising quasi-judicial powers to address complaints of child rights violations.

Complaint handling is one of the priorities of the Commission and to date, it has dealt with 267 complaints. These complaints are resolved through proper inquiry and investigation.