‘Climate change influencing epidemiology of diseases’

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Pakistan Association for the Advancement of Science (PAAS) jointly arranged two-days 39th All Pakistan Science Conference on “Emerging Health Issues in Pakistan” here at City Campus on Wednesday.

Chairman (PSF) Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig and UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad co-chaired the inaugural session of the conference while General President PAAS Dr Muhammad Arshad, General Secretary PAAS Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Chaudhry, President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, presided over the concluding ceremony of the conference while Prof Dr Aftab Anjum and a number of professionals from medical and veterinary health, scholars, researchers, scientists, faculty members and students from different institutions of Pakistan were present.

While addressing the audience of the conference, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that climate change is influencing the epidemiology of infectious diseases. He said child & woman health, hypertension metabolic disorder, diabetes and mental health issues are generally neglected and need special attention to address such issues related to human health. He hoped this conference will be fruitful experience for the participants for learning about emerging issues in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig said that PSF providing platform to professionals/scientist learning about emerging health issues of Pakistan. He said our country facing different challenges related to poverty, illiteracy, limited resources, human health, genetic &infectious diseases and energy etc. He said infectious disease like covid-19 & dengue are providing many more opportunities of learning innovative knowledge and research to address such issues. He said PSF working actively for the promotion of science and arranged such conference, seminar and workshop in different institutions of country. He said PSF also arranging career counseling seminars in schools to motivate young students to attract them to join medical sciences fields after matric. He said PSF is always willing for providing scientific to all scientist of Pakistani. He acknowledged the role of UVAS and its leadership for imparting quality of education and research to solve livestock issues. Dr Arshad urged the students to learn about modern skills to curb health issues while Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Chaudhry spoke about the aims, objectives and history of PAAS for the promotion of science culture in Pakistan.

The conference comprises of six technical sessions related to animal sciences, plant sciences, chemical sciences, medical & veterinary sciences, mathematic & engineering, general science including natural sciences.

Many national experts will delivered their lectures on improvement of trauma care in Pakistan, viral hepatitis, early detection of breast cancer and management, HIV/aids (prevention, care, support and Treatment), dengue awareness, roll of herbal medicine in treatment of emerging health problem, using of Latex software for scientific professional documents, challenges for future meat supply chain potential and food adulteration/pesticide and its future prospective etc.