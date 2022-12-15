Spurious milk seized; seven arrested

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fabricated milk-producing unit and lodged an FIR against eight people and handed over seven of them to the police after capturing them in a raid.
Meanwhile, PFA’s raiding team confiscated 7,500 litres of impure milk, 25-kg of skimmed milk powder, 16-kg banaspati ghee and a huge quantity of chemicals. The authority also seized three vehicles, mixing machine, gas cylinder, electric heater, plastic drums and other equipment. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. He said PFA conducted a raid on a tip-off and took action against the milk adulteration mafia. PFA unit was functional on Lahore-Kasur Road.
LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Wednesday while Met office...
LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore has initiated a self-assessment of its all postgraduate programmes for...
LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued schedule for online submission of admission forms and...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that the biggest challenge for...
LAHORE:The Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Captain Sohail Ashraf on Wednesday said...
LAHORE:Around 8,900 school children from 89 government schools in districts Attock and Sheikhupura, who were part of...
Comments