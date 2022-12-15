Spurious milk seized; seven arrested

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fabricated milk-producing unit and lodged an FIR against eight people and handed over seven of them to the police after capturing them in a raid.

Meanwhile, PFA’s raiding team confiscated 7,500 litres of impure milk, 25-kg of skimmed milk powder, 16-kg banaspati ghee and a huge quantity of chemicals. The authority also seized three vehicles, mixing machine, gas cylinder, electric heater, plastic drums and other equipment. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. He said PFA conducted a raid on a tip-off and took action against the milk adulteration mafia. PFA unit was functional on Lahore-Kasur Road.