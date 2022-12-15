Security measures for Pak-England Test match reviewed

A security coordination meeting held at the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements for the Pakistan-England cricket Test match to be played at the National Stadium from Saturday.

Officials of the Pakistan Army, the Sindh Rangers, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Sindh Police, along with other stakeholders, attended the meeting, which was chaired by DIG Security Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed.

DIG Ahmed was briefed about the arrangements made for the event. Personnel of the Security Division, including SSU commandos, district police, traffic police and Special Branch, will perform duties at the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi airport, routes, hotels, practice grounds and other locations, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points. DIG Ahmed vowed to provide fool-proof security to the teams and spectators, and ordered utilising all the available resources to ensure peaceful conduct of the match.