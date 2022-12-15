Fertiliser testing lab launched

LAHORE: Director General Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Zainul Abedin inaugurated a newly established fertiliser laboratory in the Quality Control Centre on Wednesday, which would examine all fertiliser products including single super phosphate (SSP) and bio-organic phosphate (BOP), a statement said.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Zainul Abedin pledged that all fertiliser labs would be upgraded soon for ensuring quality and standards of Pakistani products to compete in international markets.

As per a statuary regulatory order released by the then minister of Science and Technology in 2020, another 61 food and non-food items including fertiliser products inducted in PSQCA’s mandatory list, and now it is for a first that a lab would examine all fertiliser products including SSP, BOP, Urea, DAP, etc. Director Standard Development Centre Muhammad Rizwan and director of Quality Control Centre Khurram Mateen briefed the DG about performance of their sections and infrastructural renovation.

The DG said all possible support would be provided to the department for promoting quality culture in the country, facilitating the industry through technical guidance.