National Archery in Karachi from Dec 15

KARACHI: The 9th National Archery Championship will be held here at the KMC Sports Complex from December 15 to 18.
This was revealed by the organisers at a news conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday.
The organising secretary and secretary of Sindh Archery Association Syed Ijaz Ali said that in the four-day event top athletes from Army, WAPDA, Navy, Police, Punjab, Sindh and other provinces will showcase their worth.
He said that all arrangements have been made for successful conduction of the event during which modern scoring system will be used. He said that in Karachi archery has been gaining popularity for the last four to five years. Pakistan Archery Federation secretary Zulfiqar Butt said that the services of highly technical people have been hired for the event.
