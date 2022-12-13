PTI to dissolve Punjab Assembly first

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided on Monday that it would dissolve the Punjab Assembly in the initial phase, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved in the second phase.
A local media outlet quoting sources privy to the matter reported that a significant decision about the dissolution of assemblies and resignations from the National Assembly was made in a meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
Initially, the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved. Additionally, the nationwide protest movement would be transformed into an electoral campaign.
The sources said that it was resolved it the meeting that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved in the second phase. All the members from Rawalpindi have confirmed that they would quit the National Assembly.
The lawmakers said that the country was going through worst economic crisis, adding that transparent snap elections were the only way to get out of the quagmire.
