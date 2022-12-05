Dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Elahi makes case for status quo till March

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. — PPI/File

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday hinted that the Punjab Assembly may not be dissolved in the next four months, saying that the present set-up in the province will remain intact till March 2023.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the chief minister said that nothing would be happening in the next four months. Talks were the best option at the time, adding that dissolution of the assembly depends on how the Centre behaves (with the province.)

He said that till March, talks should be held on reforms and Election Commission. The people “who matter” will make them sit and talk, adding that what we have committed we will do.

Elahi said that after the attack on Imran, there has been a lot of misconception. The PTI chief shouldn’t have called someone Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq.

He said that there was no written agreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, but “I have committed with Imran Khan whenever he would ask I won’t spare a second in dissolving the assembly.”

He said that Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed and Jahangir Tareen installed Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister.

He said that had Lt-Gen Faiz agreed to some of his proposals, the three-

four years that have been wasted on administrative problems (in Punjab) wouldn’t have.

He said that had he joined the Sharifs, they wouldn’t have let him work the way he wanted to.

He said that they consult with institutions on such matters.

“When the institution was contacted, they told us to consider it ourselves what is better for us. When we told them that we had talks with Imran Khan, they replied that it was a better and honourable way.” He said the current army set-up is apolitical.

When the anchor asked if it was the former chief of army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pervaiz Elahi answered in affirmative.

He said that Gen Bajwa didn’t call him rather he (Elahi) contacted him.

The Punjab CM said that Imran Khan has no grievances against them on non-registration of FIR issue. “We had asked them to read the Constitution. We cannot register FIR against judges or army officers of this level.”

In another interview, the Punjab chief minister said that the new set-up intends to hold free and fair polls, adding that now it will not follow what was being done in the past.

He said that their understanding with the army dates back to 1983.

He said that their alliance with Imran Khan would continue. “The PTI chief is an honest person who always speaks the truth which, results into loss as sometimes you have to conceal things in politics.”

He said that though Imran was an honest person but his team was amateur in politics and could not deliver, adding that in Punjab they ruined everything in three-four years (of rule).

Elahi said that they were tired of Election Commission. “Our case is with them and now we are thinking of going to the Supreme Court.” He said that they have been asking for sitting on the table for general elections. But no one is there to take an initiative, adding in the same breath that now the people have come who can do that.

He said that he was having vibes for early elections, while the Sharif family is scared of it.

The chief minister said that President Dr Arif Alvi plays a positive role. Elahi said” “The Sharifs are scared of Imran Khan. Sharifs have deceived me five times. Had I joined them, they wouldn’t have let me run government.

“I knew that they [Sharif] would not let me to continue [as chief minister] as they have betrayed me in the past,” he remarked.

The PMLQ leader said his son Moonis played a major role in convincing him to support the PTI instead of joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Elahi said the-then army chief, Gen (retd) Bajwa showed “him the right path” to support PTI.

“God changed our path in the last moments and sent Bajwa sahab to show us the way. When I expressed my concerns about the Sharifs and that I don’t trust them, then Bajwa sahib said, ‘You should proceed carefully and the path going towards Imran is better for you and your friends.’”

The Punjab chief minister further said that neither the PTI chief nor the ex-army chief has played a double game.

“Circumstances and events leave one in such a place that no way is left to take a decision. The decision could be right or wrong,” he said highlighting that both the PMLQ and Khan’s decisions were right.

In response to his stern statement about Khan’s close relations with the establishment, he declared: “The thing is, I made the ‘nappy’ remark in anger. It damaged me as well.”

He said that the current federal government will remain till August 2023, adding that we don’t have any mechanism that general elections could be held on our request. It would be better if elections are held early.