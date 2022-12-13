Three parties promote status quo: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said the three mainstream parties, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) have been the protectors of the status quo which must be done away with for making the country progress.

The troika of three parties always deceived and exploited the nation with catchy slogans and plundered public money to their fill, from flood relief funds to Toshakhana gifts, he said while addressing the workers' convention here Monday, with other leaders Liaqat Baloch, Ziauddin Ansari Advocate, Malik Shahid Aslam and Zikrullah Mujahid.

Sirajul Haq warned that the US green card-holder elite always leave the people to suffer in difficult times, as their children, properties and businesses are outside the country, and only stay in the country to grab power. He recalled that someone came up with the slogan of "Roti, Kapra aur Makan", while other claimed to make the country "Asian Tiger", someone said "Pakistan first" and someone kept befooling the people in the name of "change".

The nation is faced with decisive moment at present, people will have to think whether to stay with the same worn-out system or to create a clean, green and corruption-free Pakistan, he said.

He reminded that all experiments without enforcing Sharia had badly failed. Sirajul Haq warned that country is engulfed with myriad of problems, including public order, devastated economy standing on usurious loans which are increasing every day, crashed governance, people under insecurity, the total national debt over 62 billion, every Pakistani owes 2.5 million, foreign exchange reserves at the lowest level of 7 billion dollars.

There is no money in the treasury. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government says it does not have money to pay employees. Economists are saying that country has defaulted, doctors are helpless about a failing health system, teachers are talking about an education crisis.

The people of Balochistan, which is rich in resources, are deprived of basic needs, the farmer sleeps hungry despite having millions of acres of agricultural land. He said the cure for all the problems faced by the country is in the Islamic system. The current and previous governments burdened the people with unrest, inflation and unemployment, while the PDM and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf are pursuing the same foreign dictated policies.

The nation needs revolutionary, competent and honest leadership which these rulers would never capable of providing. JI wants the nation to support it to change this capitalist, exploitative system and its guards.