ASI injured in DI Khan firing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A cop sustained injuries when alleged terrorists attacked a police post in the Takwara area in the limits of Kulachi Police Station on Monday.

The police said that two terrorists riding a motorcycle opened fire on Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shah Waliullah when he was reviewing the ongoing construction work on the police post in the Takwara area falling in the limits of Kulachi Police Station.

The cop sustained injuries, who was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan where his condition was stated to be stable.The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.The police registered a case against the unidentified terrorists for the attack.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Salim Marwat visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured ASI.