 
close
Tuesday December 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Griner dunks in first basketball workout

By AFP
December 13, 2022

WASHINGTON: American basketball star Brittney Griner picked up a basketball for the first time in 10 months on Sunday and began her first workout with a dunk, her agent told ESPN. Women´s NBA star Griner conducted a light workout at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the US sports telecaster. Griner was taken to the US Army base for a medical checkup on Friday.

Comments