Two men arrested in Gabol Town triple murder case

The District Central police on Monday claimed to have made a major breakthrough in the Gabol Town triple murder case by arresting two suspects. Police also registered an FIR on the complaint of the victims’ uncle against unidentified persons.

The three brothers had been killed late on Saturday night. According to complainant Ali Muhammad, his nephews had a fight with someone around three days ago, so the three might have been killed in connection with that.

The brothers had been gunned down near the Lyari River in the Gabol Town police jurisdiction. The victims’ uncle said his brother Niaz lives with his family in Gulzar-e-Hijri. He added that he had been standing in the street with his neighbours on Saturday night when they heard gunshots and then found the three brothers lying in a pool of blood.

He said they saw five to six armed men fleeing from the scene of the crime. He added that his brother’s three young sons — Saad Muhammad, Khayal Muhammad and Nazar Muhammad — were lying on the ground with critical wounds. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the doctors confirmed their deaths.

Construction work is under way at the murder site, where two of the brothers had been working as watchmen, while the third had gone there to meet them when they were attacked.

Two arrested

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ghulam Mustafa (alias Qari), son of Shahbaz (alias Niazi), and Ghulam Nabi (alias Pasori), son of Gilani Khan. The spokesman for the District Central police said the murders were the result of a dispute between drug dealers.

Police said that according to the statement of the suspects, one of the slain brothers was a drug dealer. They said the suspects revealed during the initial interrogation that there had been a monetary dispute between them and the deceased.

Police also said the suspects are professional drug dealers, who are residents of Machhar Colony in the Sohrab Goth locality. Police claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession as well.

The spokesman said that the key suspects who had shot the three brothers have been identified, and raids are being carried out to arrest them. He said the arrested men had been with the key suspects at the time of the incident.