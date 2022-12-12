‘Rs250m to be distributed among flood-affected polio workers’

Islamabad : The Government is grateful for the services of polio workers, who despite suffering losses in the catastrophic floods continued to assist with flood relief activities, said Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel. The Health Minister distributed cheques among frontline workers whose homes were either washed away in the floods or were partially damaged.

“I salute your courage and passion. Despite suffering losses, you came to the aid of your fellow citizens and supported the Government in flood relief operations,” he said. The Pakistan Polio Programme had conducted a comprehensive assessment of the damages that polio workers suffered this summer when unprecedented rains and flooding affected 33 million people and left a third of the country under water.

“I understand your pain and had therefore requested the authorities of the NEOC that our polio workers should be compensated as much as possible because we can’t leave our people alone in this testing time,” the Minister said. “Our first priority are always polio workers. Their services to Pakistan are immeasurable,” said National Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Dr. Shahzad Baig.