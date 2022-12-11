There’s proof Tyrian is Imran’s daughter: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.The News/File

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday there was proof that Tyrian White was a daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Replying to a question by a journalist about Imran Khan’s putative daughter, he said there were undeniable proofs that Tyrian was former premier Imran’s daughter.

Tyrian is part of Imran Khan’s controversial past. For years, Imran denied allegations of being a father to Sita White’s daughter. The scandal is often used by Khan’s opposition to tarnish his public reputation. However, a Californian judge declared Imran Khan as her father. Not only that, Jemima had welcomed Tyrian as her step-daughter, according to the international media.

To another questions, the interior minister told the PTI chairman and other party leaders to stop making false propaganda that the country was going to default.

He rejected the PTI propaganda that the country was heading towards default. He said the PTI leadership was hell bent upon destroying the country for securing its politics.

He goaded Imran Khan on the matter of dissolution of assemblies daring him to dissolve them as the PMLN was ready to contest elections. “This time we will make our government in Punjab after getting majority,” he said confidently.

The interior minister said that the Daily Mail apologised to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on publishing a false story against him. He asked the former rulers that they should also tender their apology for getting a false story published in the UK newspaper.

Rana said that Imran uses drugs himself and makes cases against others.

He said the party has requested Nawaz Sharif to be present and lead the campaign in any election.

"The decision to stay away from politics belongs to the entire institution of the army and not to any individual," Rana said, adding elections will be held in 2023.