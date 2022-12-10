Pakistan’s ‘Harry Potter’ casts a spell over England

Pakistan’s bowler Abrar Ahmed. Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed became only the fourth debutant in history to take five wickets before lunch on the opening day of a Test on Friday.

He ended up taking seven England wickets, which helped hosts Pakistan dismiss the visitors for 281.

“I can´t describe my feelings in words,” he said at the end of the day. “People do call me Harry Potter, but I am not a magician. I have done what is my job, and that is taking wickets.” Abrar, 24, became the 13th Pakistan bowler to grab five or more wickets on Test debut.

He took all the first seven wickets to fall — only the second in cricket history to do so on debut. His victims included the current and former captains Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

“There was no additional pressure on me,” he said. “There is obviously pressure of an international match but I wasn’t nervous. I wanted to dismiss Joe Root and Ben Stokes and I managed to do it. I would call the dismissal of Ben Stokes my favourite one,” he said.

Nicknamed “Harry Potter” by friends because he wears glasses similar to those of the fictional boy wizard, Ahmed produced magic of his own on a turning pitch.

Brought on to bowl the ninth over of the match, Abrar snagged his first Test wicket with just his fifth ball, bamboozling Zak Crawley (19) to give Pakistan a breakthrough.

Ahmed followed his first wicket with the dismissals of Ben Duckett and Joe Root.

He then lured Ollie Pope and Harry Brook into following his looping deliveries.

But he saved his finest for Ben Stokes who tried to dominate him by charging down the pitch and managed to hit a six and a four off him. He was finally dismissed by a marvelously disguised googly which took his middle and off stump.

Abrar earned his international call-up this year with 43 wickets in Pakistan´s premier first class tournament.

He is the youngest of five brothers and three sisters, and comes from humble beginnings.

Abrar said at one stage he was targeting all 10 wickets. “When I got 7 wickets I thought I could get 10 as well. However, I am happy with whatever I got.

“I will try to win the match for Pakistan by taking five wickets in the second innings,” said the youngster. — with inputs from agencies.