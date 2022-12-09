In second Test against Pakistan, England win toss, decide to bat first

England's Ben Stokes (left) and Pakistan's Babar Azam during the toss in Multan - AFP

Multan kicked off its first Test cricket match in 16 years Friday morning with the Englishmen winning the toss in the second Test of the ongoing series against Pakistan.



England put Pakistan to bowl first.

Skipper Babar Azam, speaking after the toss, said that Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed have returned to the team and that if the Men in Green had won the toss, they would have picked batting.



Overall, Pakistan made three changes from the side that played the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium with Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, who has a niggle in his bowling shoulder, and Azhar Ali being replaced with Abrar, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed will make his Test debut in the second Test against England.



England took full advantage of winning the toss — and their batting depth — to win the first Test by 74 runs Monday on a dead wicket that offered nothing to the bowlers.

Rawalpindi yielded 1,768 runs in four innings — the third most in Test history — with seven individual centuries and five fifties.

England lead the three-match Test series 1-0.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson