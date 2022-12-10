Work on Simly Dam treatment plant begins

Islamabad : The work on rehabilitation of Simly Water Treatment Plant has been initiated that would help improve efficiency of raw water treatment and quality of drinking water.
The civic agency earlier prepared a report after which it was decided to start rehabilitation of this water treatment plant that is one of the main sources for clean drinking water for the residents of the city.
The work will be completed in next few weeks and it will ensure safe quality of drinking water in line with the international standards. A team of experts will constantly review the quality of water and provide regular reports to the relevant authorities.
The data shared by the civic agency stated that clean drinking water is supplied to the city through, Simly and Sangjani Water Treatment Plants; Shahdara, Saidpur, Korang and Noorpur Water Works; Poona Faqiran Augmentation scheme and 189 tubewells.
