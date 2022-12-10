Brazil’s Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

BRASALIA: Brazil´s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister.
“(I chose) comrade Fernando Haddad as Minister of Finance,” Lula said during a press conference in the capital Brasilia. Lula also tapped Mauro Vieira as foreign minister, Flavio Dino as justice minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro as defense minister and Rui Costa, governor of the province of Bahia, as chief of staff.
