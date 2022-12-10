Sharjeel orders steps to ease traffic congestion on University Road

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday took notice of complaints of traffic jams on University Road due to the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project.
He directed the CEO Trans Karachi to make better alternative routes for the citizens wherever there was space on the entire route of the BRT Red Line and along University Road. Memon said measures should be taken so that the construction of the project did not disturb the flow of normal traffic on the road. He also directed the traffic DIG to prepare an effective traffic management plan and said the number of traffic personnel should be increased on University Road, so that the citizens could be better guided.
The BRT Red Line project has been renamed as the Karachi Breeze Red Line Project, which is approximately a 29-kilometre corridor, extending from Model Colony in Malir in the northeast of the port city to the Mazar-e-Quaid and Jinnah Avenue in its southwest, where it will intersect at Numaish with the Green Line corridor.
