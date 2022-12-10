Security arrangements for England cricket team reviewed

Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Azhar Waqas on Friday presided over a high-level meeting regarding the overall law and order situation in the city and to review security arrangements for the upcoming visit of England’s cricket team to Karachi.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the meeting was attended by the additional commissioner of Karachi, the additional IG of Karachi, the additional IG of the Special Branch, the DIG of the Counter-Terrorism Department, the DIGs of the Special Branch, East, West, South, CIA, and traffic, officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board, and senior officers of police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

The meeting reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and security arrangements in Karachi. A joint action plan was approved by law enforcement agencies to provide fool-proof security to the cricket team and deal with any security concerns during the third Test match between Pakistan and England, which is to be played in Karachi from December 17.