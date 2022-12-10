EBM lauded for gender diversity

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Ltd (EBM) has won an award for gender diversity in the workplace by CFA Society Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

The Gender Diversity at Workplace Award 2022 - Local Corporates, in the 19th Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony recognised the efforts of companies in fostering an environment that empowers women, while inculcating strong leadership qualities in them.

According to EBM, it has one-third of its senior leadership positions occupied by women. Speaking on the occasion, Zeelaf Munir, managing director and CEO of EBM, said, "EBM has stood strong by its vision of gender diversity. We are proud to be an organisation where women hold key decision-making positions. With our continuous efforts we hope to make EBM a torchbearer for gender diversity, motivating other organisations in the country to follow suit."

Earlier this year, EBM was recognised as an Employer of Choice at the Gender Diversity Awards 2022, organised jointly by International Finance Corporation and Pakistan Business Council as well as the award for Best Place to Work both by the Employers Federation Pakistan and PSHRM and Engage Consulting.