Man found dead

LAHORE:A 55-year-old man was found dead near Dharmapura Bridge, Wednesday. The victim was identified as Majeed, son of Abdul Hameed. Police claimed that Majeed was a drug addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

accidents: Around 13 persons died in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,110 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,147 were injured. Around 622 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 525 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

ARRESTED: Shadbagh police arrested three members of a bike thieves gang on Wednesday. The arrested suspects were identified as Anas, Irfan and Noor. Police recovered cash Rs40,000, three bikes, two pistols and illegal weapons from their custody. A case was registered against them.