Punjab most suitable province for investment: CM

US Consul General Mr William K Makaneole called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi. Matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations, and extending cooperation in various sectors came under discussion. MNA Hussain Elahi, CS Abdullah Khan Sumbal, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Secretary P&D and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The US Consul General lauded CM Pervaiz Elahi for taking steps to establish new districts in Punjab. He welcomed the important development regarding the agreement being made to declare USA State California and Punjab as sister state, adding that this agreement would be signed soon. The agreement will enhance trade, economic and business relations between Punjab and California, adding that bilateral investment would also increase between Punjab and California.

The chief minister stated that relations in education, health, IT, environment and culture sectors would be promoted. This agreement will augment bilateral relations between Punjab and California. The CM apprised that a special cell had been established in P&D Board and a steering committee had been chalked out.

Pervaiz Elahi thanked America for extending their financial assistance for the flood affectees. He announced that the federal government did not extend any assistance to the flood affected people of Punjab. The Punjab government gave an assistance package to the flood affectees from its own sources. He revealed that the Punjab government was building houses for the flood affectees and handing them over as well. The losses incurred to the livestock and fields have also been redressed. The flood affectees are being provided free solar tube-wells and development projects are ongoing in Punjab. Punjab is the most suitable province with regard to investment. We have formulated a policy to give on lease uncultivated land on 30-year period.

The chief minister stated that the investors would be given this land free-of-cost and the investors can benefit from this facility. Four new districts have been established in Punjab in order to devolve authority at the grassroots level. Not only employment opportunities have been generated in these new districts but the people’s problems are also being resolved at their doorsteps. Pakistan is a peaceful country and we want cordial relations with our neighbouring countries. All citizens, including minorities have equal right according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

The US Consul General stated, “We would further enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors.” The Political and Economic Chief of US Consulate Ms Kathleen Gibilisco and Political Specialist Sadaf Saad were also present on this occasion.

SMART CITY: Aga Khan Foundation Cultural Services Kh Tauseef Ahmad called on Pervaiz Elahi at his office.

A decision was made to develop Lahore as a smart city in collaboration with the Aga Khan Foundation Cultural Services and the CM also called for a feasibility report in this regard. He said that Lahore would have the honour of being the first smart city in Pakistan.

Digitalisation of Lahore City will be done with the support of PITB while urban services will be provided through a mobile app, he added.

Alongside this, Baba Bulleh Shah's mausoleum in Kasur will be revamped to restore its beauty to the pattern of Masjid Wazir Khan. This will promote religious tourism while artistes will be invited to vocalise the poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah, he concluded.

KHAYAL KASTRO: The chief minister attended the swearing-in ceremony of MPA Khayal Ahmad Kastro as minister at Governor’s House on Wednesday. Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered the oath to Khayal Ahmad Kastro.

The CM congratulated Khayal Ahmad Kastro on taking the oath and expressed hope that he would fulfil his responsibilities well while burning the midnight oil to serve the people. The welfare of the masses is the focus of the government as it's taking every step to give relief to the common man, he added.

TOURNAMENT: Closing ceremony of Central Punjab Interschool Tournament was being held at Gaddafi Stadium here Wednesday in which Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was the chief guest.

Pervaiz Elahi watched the final match of Central Punjab Interschool Tournament. DPS Faisalabad defeated Dar-e-Arqam School Lahore by 55 runs and won the tournament. Arslan Riaz of DPS Faisalabad was declared man of the match.

The chief minister handed over trophy and cash prize to Arslan Riaz captain of the victorious team. Provincial Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal and Chairman PCB Rameez Raja also distributed prizes among the players. The chief minister remarked that he felt pleased to witness enthusiasm of young players.

The chief minister announced setting up sports endowment fund worth Rs7.5 billion and stated that the endowment fund will be spent on the welfare of players. He apprised that revolving fund of sports would be established worth Rs2 billion. The players will be imparted training by hiring coaches from a foreign country and local players will be sent to a foreign country for getting training.

The CM announced establishing stadium of an international level on the adjoining land of Ring Road, adding that funds were being provided for the construction of this stadium. He apprised that the sports centre of excellence would be set up in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister has taken notice of the murder of mother and son in Sahiwal and sought a report from the IG police. The CM directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured and justice be provided to the bereaved heirs, he added.