Ahmed Shah elected Arts Council president unopposed

As no other candidate filed nomination papers for the five key positions of the president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), the candidates of the Ahmed Shah panel were elected unopposed.

The Karachi commissioner had earlier announced that the biennial elections for the ACP would be held on December 18 and Wednesday was the last day for the submission of nomination papers.

Ahmed Shah was elected as the ACP president unopposed as no other candidate for the post of president submitted their nomination papers. Similarly, Munawwar Saeed was elected as the vice president, Prof Ijaz Farooqui as the secretary, Noorul Huda Shah as the joint secretary and Qudsia Akbar as the treasurer.

A total of 21 nomination papers were submitted for the 12 seats of the governing body. Those vying for the governing body slot include Syed Shehzad Raza Naqvi, Syed Sajid Hasan, Nusrat Haris, Chand Gul Shah. , Imran Momina, Iqbal Latif, Syed Saadat Ali Jafri, Shakeel Khan, Dr SM Qaiser Sajjad, Akhlaq Ahmed Khan, Kashif Grami, Syed Asjad Bukhari, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Ghazi Salahuddin, Muhammad Bashir Khan Saddozai, Nasira Zuberi, Muhammad Ayub Sheikh, Ambreen Haseeb Ambar, Dr Huma Mir, Farrukh Tanveer Shahab and Muhammad Tariq Mughal.