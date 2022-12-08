Cop martyred in Bannu firing

BANNU: A head-constable was martyred when unidentified armed men attacked the police post in Kangar Bridge, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that unknown gunmen attacked the police post in Kangar Bridge with automatic weapons.

They said that an exchange of fire between the police and the gunmen continued for over 10 minutes. As a result, a cop identified as Sardar Ali Khan sustained severe bullet injuries and was martyred on the spot.

Later, funeral prayer for the slain cop was offered at the Bannu Police Lines.

District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal and other official attended the funeral prayer.

The body of Head-constable Sardar Ali Khan was later sent to his native town and laid to rest with state honours.